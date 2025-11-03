Champions pose with World Cup trophy in hotel room after historic win

Navi Mumbai

The jubilant Indian women’s cricket team continues to bask in the glow of their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph. After defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, players Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and their teammates celebrated their victory in style — this time off the field.

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues took to social media to share a series of heartwarming pictures from her hotel room, posing alongside Smriti Mandhana and the gleaming World Cup trophy. “Good morning world,” Jemimah captioned the post, as the duo were seen lying beside the trophy, their smiles reflecting the joy of a long-cherished dream finally realized. The image quickly went viral, capturing the spirit of pride and camaraderie that defined India’s campaign.

India’s triumph, their first-ever global title, ended decades of near misses — including painful losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals — and cemented Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad in the annals of cricket history.

Smriti Mandhana, who played a key role in India’s title-winning run, admitted after the match that the feeling of victory was still sinking in. “It’s very unreal. To see ‘Champions India’ flashing on the screen — that’s something I’ve dreamed of since childhood,” she said. “Every World Cup, we came close and fell short, but this time, we did it for the fans and for women’s cricket in India.”

As the celebrations continue, images like Jemimah’s post serve as a symbol of the team’s unity, resilience, and the dawn of a new era for Indian women’s cricket.