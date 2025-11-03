Dance, Cheers, Firecrackers: Fans Chant ‘India, India’ at Bengaluru Airport, Celebrate on Streets after Historic Win

Outside Bengaluru airport, travellers and staff danced joyfully as India’s 52-run triumph echoed nationwide.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru erupted in joy on Sunday night as India’s women’s cricket team clinched its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title. From airport lounges to bustling markets and residential streets, fans broke into spontaneous celebrations, chanting “India! India!” and waving the tricolour with pride.

Outside Kempegowda International Airport, crowds of travelers and staff joined in dance and cheer as news of the 52-run victory over South Africa spread. A video shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X showed passengers inside the terminal chanting in unison, while airport security and ground staff smiled and clapped along.

Across the city, firecrackers lit up the night sky, drums echoed through neighborhoods, and fans gathered around screens replaying highlights of India’s triumph. Public spaces, tea stalls, and cafes buzzed with patriotic fervour as people sang, danced, and distributed sweets. Shops and restaurants joined the festivities by offering discounts and special treats to mark the moment.

Videos of the celebrations quickly went viral, capturing the electric atmosphere. Children, students, and office-goers all poured onto the streets, waving flags and singing in unison. “This win is for every Indian girl who dreams big,” said one ecstatic fan near MG Road, her face painted in the national colours.

The victory at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai — India’s first-ever global title in women’s cricket — ignited nationwide celebrations. Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor took to social media to hail the achievement.

For Bengaluru, Sunday night was not just about cricket — it was about pride, unity, and the roar of a nation that finally saw its women conquer the world.