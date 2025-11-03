PM Modi to Host India’s Women’s World Cup-Winning Team on November 5

Triumph Meets Leadership

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the triumphant Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on November 5, following their historic World Cup victory in Navi Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to claim India’s maiden global title — a moment hailed as a milestone in the nation’s sporting history.

According to a report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received a formal invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the meeting. The players, currently in Mumbai for post-final engagements, are expected to travel to Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet the Prime Minister before returning to their respective hometowns.

Earlier on Monday, during a public event in Saharsa, Bihar, PM Modi congratulated the team, calling their triumph “a symbol of India’s daughters’ confidence and strength.” He said, “Yesterday in Mumbai, India’s daughters created history by winning the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time. This victory is not limited to sport — it reflects the power and determination of young women from small towns and villages across the country.”

He also extended his congratulations to the players’ families, acknowledging their support and sacrifices. “These daughters of farmers, labourers, and middle-class families have made the entire nation proud,” he added.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed a ₹51 crore cash reward for the team, including players, support staff, and the national selection committee, as a gesture of appreciation for their achievement.

The team’s upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister will mark the culmination of a landmark campaign that transformed Indian women’s cricket forever.