Samia Hassan sworn in as Tanzanian Prez for second term

The UN confirms 10 deaths during election violence and calls for probe; Tanzanian govt denies claims, saying elections were largely peaceful

DODOMA

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in on Monday for her first elected term following a landslide victory in a tense election marred by deadly violence. Hassan, who first assumed office in 2021 after the death of former President John Magufuli, won last week’s vote with an overwhelming 97.66 percent.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at a military base in the capital city, Dodoma. Wearing a red headscarf and dark glasses, the 65-year-old leader took the oath of office before cheering supporters and senior officials. However, her victory came amid widespread unrest across the country.

Protests broke out during voting on Wednesday, with demonstrators torching government buildings while police responded with tear gas and gunfire, witnesses said. The main opposition party claimed hundreds were killed in the chaos, accusing the government of election irregularities and voter suppression.

The United Nations human rights office confirmed at least ten deaths in three major cities and called for an independent investigation. Tanzania’s government dismissed the opposition’s figures as “hugely exaggerated,” insisting the election had been peaceful in most regions. Reuters was unable to verify the number of casualties independently.

Hassan’s victory marks a new chapter for Tanzania, but also raises concerns about democratic space in the country. With most main opposition candidates disqualified before the polls, critics say the election lacked competition. Still, Hassan vowed to unite the nation and promote stability after years of political tension. She pledged to strengthen democracy and economic growth in her first full term as president.