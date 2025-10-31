Patel’s patriotism should inspire the youth: Minister Somanna

Minister V. Somanna urged youth to emulate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ideals of unity, strength, and self-reliance during National Unity Day celebrations.

Tumakuru



Minister of State Railways, V. Somanna, called upon the youth to draw inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of building a united, strong, and self-reliant India. Speaking at the National Unity Day and 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel organized near Tumakuru University on Friday, Somanna said Patel’s dedication and patriotism remain a guiding light for generations.

The minister paid floral tributes to Patel’s portrait and flagged off a massive Unity March. Participants took a pledge to promote the use of indigenous products and uphold the values of unity and integrity. Somanna recalled Patel’s historic role in integrating more than 550 princely states into the Indian Union after independence, describing him as the “Iron Man of India” for his courage and unshakable commitment to national consolidation.

He stated that as India moves toward self-reliance, Patel’s ideals of equality, inclusion, and national strength should continue to inspire young citizens to work for a more cohesive nation. The minister emphasized that the Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign embodies Patel’s dream of a united and empowered India.

Expressing discontent, Somanna criticized the district administration for not attending the ceremony despite prior intimation. He said unity programs transcend political boundaries and national interest should always come first. Somanna added he would write to the Chief Minister and the district in-charge minister regarding the officials’ absence.

MLAs G.B. Jyotiganesh and B. Suresh Gowda, BJP leaders, university officials, NCC cadets, students, and local citizens participated. The unity rally concluded with the national anthem at the university grounds.