Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeState‘Caring for the disabled demands patience and dedication’
State

‘Caring for the disabled demands patience and dedication’

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
96

Chitradurga

Taking care of persons with disabilities and those suffering from mental disorders is not easy, as parents and caregivers must dedicate a major part of their personal lives to their care, said K.H. Vijay Kumar, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development.

He was speaking after inaugurating World Caregivers Day and a skill training workshop for caregivers at the District Bal Bhavan auditorium. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Women and Child Development Department, Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, School Education and Literacy Department, CRC Davanagere, APD Institution, and various disability welfare organisations.

Vijay Kumar noted that this year’s theme, “Strong Caregivers, Strong Society,” highlights the importance of supporting caregivers. He mentioned that an allowance scheme for caregivers of children with disabilities was implemented last year.

Sheikh Yasin Sharif, Head of Clinical Psychology at CRC Davanagere, emphasised that caregivers must possess patience, hope, and resilience, and early detection of disabilities can prevent severe future issues. APD psychologist Suprija discussed 21 types of disabilities. Officials including J. Vaishali, Rajeev, Nandini, and Annapurna also participated.

Previous article
India symbolises unity in diversity, says inspector Prashanth Varni
Next article
Patel’s patriotism should inspire the youth: Minister Somanna
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.