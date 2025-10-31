‘Caring for the disabled demands patience and dedication’

Chitradurga

Taking care of persons with disabilities and those suffering from mental disorders is not easy, as parents and caregivers must dedicate a major part of their personal lives to their care, said K.H. Vijay Kumar, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development.

He was speaking after inaugurating World Caregivers Day and a skill training workshop for caregivers at the District Bal Bhavan auditorium. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Women and Child Development Department, Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, School Education and Literacy Department, CRC Davanagere, APD Institution, and various disability welfare organisations.

Vijay Kumar noted that this year’s theme, “Strong Caregivers, Strong Society,” highlights the importance of supporting caregivers. He mentioned that an allowance scheme for caregivers of children with disabilities was implemented last year.

Sheikh Yasin Sharif, Head of Clinical Psychology at CRC Davanagere, emphasised that caregivers must possess patience, hope, and resilience, and early detection of disabilities can prevent severe future issues. APD psychologist Suprija discussed 21 types of disabilities. Officials including J. Vaishali, Rajeev, Nandini, and Annapurna also participated.