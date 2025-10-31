India symbolises unity in diversity, says inspector Prashanth Varni

Bagepalli

India stands as a shining example of unity in diversity, spreading the message of national integration across the world, said Police Inspector Prashanth Varni.

He was speaking after flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ organised by the Taluk Police Department and various organisations on Friday morning to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Varni said the Unity Run was aimed at raising awareness among citizens about safety, responsibility, and the importance of national integrity on National Unity Day.

Remembering Sardar Patel’s immense contribution, he said the leader played a pivotal role in uniting the princely states after Independence and laying the foundation of a strong and united India. His tireless efforts in integrating the nation remain an inspiration for all generations.

The Unity Run began from the police station and concluded at National College. Hundreds of police personnel, school and college students, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, Kannada organisations, and members of the public enthusiastically participated, showcasing the spirit of solidarity and patriotism.

Inspector Prashanth Varni, Karave Harish, Nirmalamma, students, and police officers were present at the event, making it a memorable tribute to Sardar Patel’s vision of one India.