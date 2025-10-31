Saturday, November 1, 2025
HC declines plea to extend deadline for laptop & Braille kit scheme

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Friday refused to extend the deadline for submission of online applications under the State’s Laptop and Braille Kit Scheme 2025. The last date for applications was October 31. A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha dismissed a PIL seeking a 60-day extension, noting that the deadline had already been extended twice earlier—from September 30 to October 15, and then to October 31.

The petitioner, a visually impaired advocate, argued that visually challenged students required more time to gather necessary documents. The bench observed that the petition could not replace administrative decisions and added that affected individuals facing genuine difficulties could approach the court separately.

The court emphasized that the scheme aims to promote digital inclusion for visually impaired students, but deadlines cannot be repeatedly relaxed. The PIL also sought the creation of facilitation centres at the district and taluk levels to assist applicants and raise awareness about the scheme. The court, however, declined to issue directions, holding that sufficient opportunities had already been given for eligible beneficiaries to apply.

