Ivan D’Souza to file defamation case against former Speaker, MLA

Mangaluru

Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza on Friday announced that he will file a defamation suit and move a privilege motion against former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and MLA Dr. Y. Bharat Shetty for making baseless corruption allegations against current Speaker U.T. Khader.

Speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru, D’Souza said the accusations were “completely false and unconstitutional.” He stated that as per Assembly rules, any allegation against the Speaker must first undergo internal inquiry and official communication before being discussed publicly — procedures that Kageri failed to follow. “As a former Speaker, Kageri should have known the rules. His actions are disrespectful to the House and to all legislators,” he said.

D’Souza added that development and renovation works in the Speaker’s office were carried out through government agencies following due legal process. “When Kageri was Speaker, similar renovations took place. So how can it be corruption now?” he questioned.

Responding to MLA Bharat Shetty’s criticism that ₹4.5 crore was wasted on the five-day book fair at Vidhana Soudha, D’Souza clarified that expenses were made systematically for 300 stalls and related events, which received praise from opposition leaders as well. “Shetty’s remarks insulted writers and poets,” he added.

Congress leader Vikas Shetty and other party members were present at the briefing.