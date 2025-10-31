Justice must serve the common man, not create conflict: SC judge

Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari stressed that justice is a service to society, highlighting timely, equal justice and the need for public legal awareness for all.

Devanahalli“Justice is not a conflict but a service to the common man. Courts must ensure timely and equal justice for all, including the poor, backward, women, and children,” said Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari. He was speaking at a Legal Literacy Program on Innovative Remedial Measures in the Judicial System held at Akash Medical Education Institute, Devanahalli. The event was organized jointly by the National, State, and District Legal Services Authorities along with the Bangalore Rural District Administration.

Justice Maheshwari stressed that every citizen must be aware of their legal duties and rights, as the law provides equal opportunities to all. He emphasized the importance of social justice and the shared responsibility to eliminate inequality, preserve diversity, and protect individual rights. He also mentioned that individuals with an annual income below ₹3 lakh are entitled to free legal aid.

Presiding over the program, Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar highlighted the judiciary’s adoption of modern methods and technology. He noted that Lok Adalat initiatives introduced during the Covid-19 period helped resolve over 1.59 lakh cases. “The State Legal Services Authority leads the country in case disposal,” he added.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, Karnataka High Court Registrar General K.S. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Commissioner A.B. Basavaraju, SP C.K. Baba, and Senior Civil Judge Shaila Bheemsena Bagadi were also present, along with faculty members and students.