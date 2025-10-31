Grand memorial to honor Jagadguru Chinnamall Nidumamidi on Nov 5

Chikkaballapur will host the 105th memorial of Jagadguru Chinnamall Nidumamidi on November 5, featuring spiritual sessions, cultural performances, and an exhibition of his literary works.

Chikkaballapur



The 105th memorial celebration of Jagadguru Chinnamall Nidumamidi (JCHN) will be held with grandeur and devotion on November 5 at the Siddaramaiah Auditorium of Sri JCHN First Grade College in Chikkaballapur, announced Dr. Shivajyoti, Principal and Administrative Officer of the institution.

Addressing a press conference at Sri Siddaramaiah Law College on Friday, Dr. Shivajyoti said that Sri Veerabhadra Chinnamall Deshikendra Mahaswamiji will preside over the spiritual proceedings, while Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli will chair the event. Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra will inaugurate the ceremony, and prominent guests including Dr. M.J. Nagaraj, advocate Shivaram M.K., and college governing council president Sri Siddaramaiah will participate.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Prof. Kodirangappa will deliver a talk highlighting JCHN’s immense social contributions. Over a thousand devotees and admirers of JCHN are expected to attend.

The program will also feature devotional singing and recitation of JCHN’s compositions by the Akkana Balaga troupe, alongside cultural performances by students. An exhibition showcasing all of JCHN’s published works will be organized at the college.

Born on October 30, 1909, in Gooloor village of Bagepalli taluk, Sri Channabasavaraja Deshikendra Shivacharya—popularly known as JCHN—was renowned for his literary, social, and spiritual service. He passed away on November 5, 1996, and his legacy is commemorated annually through this meaningful event.