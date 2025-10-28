Tanya Maniktala joins Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh drama

Actor Tanya Maniktala has joined Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in an untitled social drama that explores the growing commercialization and moral pressures of India’s education system. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, best known for his acclaimed 2024 film Sector 36, the project marks Rajkummar Rao’s second venture as a producer.

The film aims to examine how academic expectations, competition, and societal definitions of success affect students and educators alike. Tanya’s character is said to play a key role in questioning the rigid and exploitative nature of the system. Filming for her portions is expected to begin in November, with a 30-day schedule planned.

According to reports, director Aditya Nimbalkar wanted an actor who could convey both strength and emotional depth, and Tanya was his first choice for the role. It has never been about just being part of a film; it’s about what my character brings to the story, Tanya said, emphasizing her preference for substantial, meaningful roles over decorative appearances.

With Sector 36 addressing real-life crime and corruption, Nimbalkar’s shift to the politics of education signals another bold, socially relevant narrative. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh, who recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John, joins the ensemble cast in what promises to be a thought-provoking drama.