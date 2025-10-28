Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Ravi Teja shines as fearless cop in ‘Mass Jathara’ trailer

The makers of the highly anticipated action thriller Mass Jathara have unveiled its power-packed trailer, giving fans a glimpse of Ravi Teja’s fiery cop avatar. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is packed with explosive action, witty dialogues, and emotional moments, setting the tone for an intense cinematic ride.

Written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in lead roles. Ravi Teja plays a justice-driven railway police officer who finds himself at the centre of a massive drug trafficking case, facing off against a ruthless syndicate led by Naveen Chandra, whose unusual weapon is a venomous snake.

The trailer also showcases Ravi Teja’s trademark humour and energetic screen presence, balanced by light-hearted romantic scenes with Sreeleela. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad joins the cast as Ravi Teja’s eccentric grandfather, adding a dose of comedy and warmth to the action-heavy narrative.

Produced jointly by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film promises a blend of action, emotion, and entertainment in true Ravi Teja style.

Mass Jathara is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 31. The trailer has already generated massive buzz among fans, who eagerly await Ravi Teja’s return after his 2024 outing Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar.

