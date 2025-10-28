Hailey Bieber cheers Kendall Jenner at Vogue World

Model Hailey Bieber proved to be the ultimate best friend as she enthusiastically cheered for Kendall Jenner during the Vogue World 2025 runway show held at Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, on Sunday. The glamorous event celebrated the connection between film and fashion, with proceeds supporting costume professionals affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

As Jenner strutted the runway in a Moulin Rouge-inspired outfit, Bieber could be seen in the front row, capturing every moment on camera. She later shared a video on Instagram featuring Jenner’s walk, captioned YUP!, along with her loud cheers of Ow! Ow! Ow! in the background, earning praise from fans for her genuine excitement.

Jenner’s show-stopping look was a black and silver crystal-studded bodysuit, originally designed by Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie for the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, once worn by Nicole Kidman. She paired it with sheer stockings, diamond earrings, and a black crystal-embellished hat.

Hailey Bieber turned heads in a sleek black Mugler mini dress from the Spring 2026 collection. The backless dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a floral rosette detail, complemented by Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

The star-studded evening also featured Nicole Kidman, who opened the show in custom Chanel, and performances by Doja Cat, The Beach Boys, and Gracie Abrams. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dakota Johnson were also in attendance.