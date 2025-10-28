Bomb threats to Rajinikanth, Dhanush homes declared hoax

Police confirmed that the bomb threats sent to the homes of actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush were false alarms, following extensive searches conducted on Tuesday. The threats, also targeting a political leader’s residence, were received via email, prompting immediate investigation and heightened security measures.

After thorough inspections by bomb squads, officials confirmed that no explosives were found, labelling the threats a hoax. However, the cybercrime unit has launched a probe to trace the source of the email and identify the individual behind the prank. Officers are currently monitoring digital activity to locate the sender and prevent further incidents.

Authorities noted that such fake bomb threats have been rising across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country in recent months, affecting schools, airports, and public institutions. Police officials described the growing trend as a major public safety concern, warning that those responsible for spreading panic would face strict legal consequences.

This kind of behaviour causes unnecessary fear and wastes valuable police resources, an officer said, urging citizens not to forward or engage with unverified threat messages online.

Both Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s families were reported safe, and security around their residences has since been relaxed. Police teams remain vigilant as cyber experts continue to track the digital trail behind the threatening email.