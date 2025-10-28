Celebrate Kohli and Rohit — a generational duo of talent, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers urged fans to cherish Kohli and Rohit’s legacy amid unwarranted criticism.



Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are a “generational combo” of cricketing brilliance and deserve to be celebrated, not criticised, said former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. Defending the two Indian icons amid constant scrutiny, de Villiers lashed out at detractors, calling them “cockroaches” for their negativity.

After announcing retirements from Tests and T20Is earlier this year, Kohli and Rohit made their international comebacks in the recent ODI series against Australia, which India lost 1-2. It was their final tour Down Under, where both delivered memorable performances — Kohli finishing unbeaten on 74 in his last innings in Australia, and Rohit claiming the Player of the Series award with knocks of 73 and 121 not out.

“Rohit, another hundred… back in the runs, going strong. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead,” de Villiers said in a Facebook video. “If you’re a fan of cricket, it’s time to celebrate players like these. They are a once-in-a-generation combo of talent. We must enjoy whatever time they have left in the game.”

De Villiers expressed frustration with critics who target players nearing the end of their careers. “Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get older — why? These men have given their lives for their country and the game,” he said.

He added that most cricket lovers continue to honour Kohli and Rohit for their enduring greatness. “I believe the majority still celebrate them and rightly so. It’s a fantastic time to do so once again,” de Villiers said.