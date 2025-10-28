Efficiency of Police Brings Pride to Government: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah warned against police ties to real estate and drug rackets, urging officers to restore public trust.

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the Karnataka Police for securing the Number One rank in the India Justice Report, calling it a testament to the department’s efficiency and dedication. “The efficiency of the police department brings a good name to the government,” he said, while urging officers to work toward a drug-free Karnataka.

Speaking after inaugurating the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, releasing the Sanmitra Action Plan Manual, and distributing new police peak caps at Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for vigilance against drug abuse among youth. “A drug-free Karnataka is my goal. Let it be yours too. If we achieve this, the people will express their gratitude to the police department,” he said.

Referring to the improved law and order in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah credited local officers for restoring peace. “I transferred two officers who failed to act, and now the district is under control. This success belongs to our own officers — if you make up your mind, anything is possible,” he asserted.

He cautioned against police links with real estate and drug networks, urging personnel to reclaim the public’s trust. “Those who sell or transport drugs — you know who they are. Work to eliminate this menace and make Karnataka drug-free,” he urged.

Highlighting the new cap design, chosen personally by him, Siddaramaiah said it symbolizes renewal and unity. “Since 1956, the same design was used. Now, a single model cap for all ranks will boost confidence — but it’s not just the cap that should change; your efficiency must, too,” he added.

Expressing appreciation, he concluded, “Karnataka Police’s top ranking in the India Justice Report has enhanced the state’s prestige nationwide.”