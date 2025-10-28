Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar urges police to uphold integrity, avoid political bias, and ensure public trust.

Never compromise on confidence or duty: DCM’s message to police officers

Bengaluru

“Never become political followers under any circumstances; the government’s success lies in the success of the police,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told police officers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony at Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall to introduce and distribute new police peak caps, Shivakumar cautioned officers, “Whichever government is in power, never compromise your confidence or sense of duty. The entire system will collapse if you do.”

He recalled that during the previous government, some officers had worn saffron attire during Ayudha Puja celebrations in Vijayapura and Udupi. “If you act under political pressure or to please others, you sell your own dignity and the honour of your department. Never allow such practices,” he warned.

The DCM advised officers to focus on registering and documenting domestic workers, drivers, and security guards in urban areas to curb crimes, especially cyber offences. Sharing a personal anecdote, he noted that delays in detecting thefts often hinder justice and urged meticulous record-keeping at the local level.

Praising the Karnataka Police, Shivakumar said, “The police are the protectors of society. Your efficiency reflects the government’s success. Senior lawyers and judges have commended our officers’ professionalism and the quality of SIT reports.”

He credited Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara for implementing progressive measures such as new housing projects, compensation for on-duty deaths, and welfare schemes like Sanmitra.

Discussing Bengaluru’s traffic issues, Shivakumar said, “The city has 1.4 crore residents and 1.23 crore vehicles. We’re implementing major projects such as BBC roads, tunnels, elevated corridors, and double-decker flyovers. Provide suggestions to improve traffic management.”