Tunnel Road won’t harm Lalbagh, let Tejasvi show better plan: DyCM

BENGALURU

The proposed tunnel road project in the city, primarily conceived by the government as an infrastructure solution to traffic woes, has now turned into a full-blown political slugfest between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya.

Responding to the MP’s repeated objection to the project over the past few weeks, Shivakumar said the government cannot halt the project merely because of opposition from Surya or the BJP. Participating in the fifth edition of the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ citizen outreach programme, organised by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) at Gandhi Park in Nagarabhavi, within Bengaluru West city corporation limits, the DCM said the state government’s plan is to ease traffic congestion on city roads. Allaying citizens’ fears and ending speculation about possible damage to Lalbagh during the tunnel road work, Shivakumar clarified, We will not cause any damage to Lalbagh as the tunnel will be built underneath the garden. We will only use one acre of the park to carry out the work, and post completion of work, the area will be restored as it is today and handed over to the horticulture department.

When asked about Surya’s opposition in the backdrop of the historic and geological importance of the park, the DCM shot back, the tunnel road must be built under Bengaluru, not outside the city. There will be no damage to any structure. If tunnels can be built in historic cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi without any issues, why not here. I will not yield to his opposition at any point.

Let anyone oppose the project, I won’t bother. Eventually, it is the work that will speak for itself.

He also revealed that he is open to discussing alternative ideas on the project.