Education for All

Everyone must be educated to eliminate social inequality: CM

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that education is vital for eradicating social inequality and building a dignified life for all. Speaking at the inauguration of the Darul Quran Campus, on Saturday, organized by the Jamia Masjid and Muslim Charitable Thond Trust under the JU Group of Institutions, he said education must reach everyone, regardless of caste or religion. Citing Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, he noted that education frees individuals from social bondage and shapes one’s character.

Siddaramaiah stated that the Constitution has ensured equal opportunities in education, and the government is prioritizing it through increased grants and plans to establish residential schools for Muslim students. Highlighting that no religion preaches hatred, he urged people to respect all faiths and reject divisive politics, stressing that true harmony is achieved through education.

The Chief Minister said equality and social respect are possible only through education, which builds knowledge and removes inequality. He mentioned that the government has allocated a major share of its ₹4,900 crore budget to education and, in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation, is providing nutritious meals—including boiled eggs, ragi malt, and milk—to schoolchildren.

Praising the growing education of Muslim girls, he said schemes like Shakti and Gruha Lakshmi empower women. The state’s guarantee schemes, he added, aim to fulfill the Constitution’s vision of equality. Concluding, Siddaramaiah appealed to citizens to abandon hatred, embrace love, and build a united, educated, and just India.