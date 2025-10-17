When RSS didn’t spare Gandhi, why would it spare me: Priyank  

Bengaluru:

Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday in light of his letter to the Chief Minister to ban RSS activities in government and public places, the Cabinet on Thursday decided to consolidate all the existing rules and regulations regarding how the public or organizations should gather in government institutions and public places, and implement new rules.

Addressing the media, he said, “Instead of addressing the issues I raised, the BJP has resorted to personal attacks. Instead of making personal accusations against me, the party should have answered the questions I raised. Why are they speaking on behalf of RSS. Can’t RSS defend itself?” he asked.

“This kind of thinking has ultimately led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the defeat of Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is the most poisonous thinking for the society. When they don’t spare such great people, who am I,” he asked.

Security beefed up around Priyank’s residence

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Priyank’s residence after he received threat calls in the past few days after he wrote a letter seeking ban on RSS activities in government and public palces.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken the threat calls to Minister Priyank Kharge seriously and a thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain their source and motive.

Speaking to the media near his Sadashivanagar residence in the city, he said an investigation is underway to find out who made the threat call and where it came from. The minister may have expressed a demand to restrict the activities of the RSS on government premises, and the government will take a decision on this. It is not right to threaten the minister for that.

He further said he has instructed the concerned to investigate all angles.