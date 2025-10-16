We are wasting 943 tonnes of rice per year in Bengaluru alone: CM Siddaramaiah’s Concern

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates World Food Day 2025 celebrations at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on Thursday. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and other dignitaries were also present.

World Food Day 2025

‘I know the pain of hunger, the value of rice — that’s why Annabhagya was implemented,’ says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep concern over the alarming levels of food wastage in Bengaluru, highlighting that 943 tonnes of rice are wasted annually in the city alone.

Speaking at the World Food Day programme organized by the Food and Civil Supplies Department at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said, ‘I know the suffering of hunger and the value of rice — that is why the Annabhagya scheme was implemented.’

Recalling poet Da.Ra. Bendre’s respect for farmers as Annabrahma, he said wasting food is an insult to Annabrahma. “We were once dependent on America for rice, and now we have progressed to the point of exporting it to other countries. However, it is unfortunate that food wastage is also increasing,” he remarked, citing a GKVK study which estimates food waste in Bengaluru amounting to Rs. 360 crore annually.

Terming conscious food wastage as arrogance towards food, the CM reminded that Mahatma Gandhi had called food wastage a sin.

Congress committed to eradicating hunger: CM

Reiterating the Congress government’s pro-poor stance, the Chief Minister said, “Congress is committed to ensuring that no one sleeps hungry.” He credited former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh for implementing the Food Security Act, noting that the BJP had opposed it.

“The BJP’s anti-poor ideology is evident. The CM insisted that people should refrain from applauding BJP on one hand and also applaud Congress for it’s pro people programmes. He urged people to recognize the party’s commitment to food security.

5 Kg pulses to replace 5 Kg rice

To curb black market sales of rice from the Annabhagya Scheme, the Chief Minister announced that beneficiaries will now receive 5 kg of pulses along with 5 kg of rice, instead of 10 kg of rice.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who divert the scheme’s rice for illegal sale.

Emphasizing public responsibility, Siddaramaiah said, “It is the duty of civil society to remain vigilant about food distribution and to protect small farmers.”