Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeIndiaIndia dismisses Trump’s claim of Russian oil ‘promise’ from PM Modi
India

India dismisses Trump’s claim of Russian oil ‘promise’ from PM Modi

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
137

New Delhi reiterates that India’s energy imports are guided by national interests and market realities.

New Delhi

India on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him of halting Russian oil imports, reaffirming that the nation’s energy policy is based solely on securing the best interests of Indian consumers amid volatile global conditions.

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that India’s energy sourcing is “guided entirely by national interest.” He said ensuring stable energy prices and securing reliable supplies remain the twin goals of India’s energy strategy. “Broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions have been our consistent priorities,” Jaiswal noted.

Trump, speaking at the White House on Wednesday, claimed that Modi had “assured” him India would stop buying oil from Russia. “He (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop,” Trump said, adding that the shift would take effect “within a short period of time.”

The MEA, however, emphasized that India, as a major oil and gas importer, continues to make independent decisions based on affordability and energy security. Jaiswal added that discussions with Washington on deepening energy cooperation are ongoing and progressing steadily.

India and the United States have been exploring avenues to enhance trade in crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. New Delhi, however, maintains that its energy procurement will remain diversified and independent, balancing strategic and economic imperatives.

Thursday’s statement marks yet another instance where India has reaffirmed that its import policies are determined by national priorities—not external pressure.

Independent Energy Decisions

     India, as a major oil and gas importer, continues to make choices based on affordability and energy security.

    • Ongoing Talks with US

     Discussions with Washington on deepening energy cooperation are currently underway.

    • Steady Progress

     The bilateral energy talks between India and the US are progressing steadily, indicating continued collaboration.

    Previous article
    Siddaramaiah Hints at Possible Cabinet Reshuffle After Bihar Elections
    Next article
    Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Papua Province, no tsunami warning issued
    Cityhilights
    Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Most Popular

    Load more

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

    Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

    FOLLOW US

    © 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.