NEET: 200 additional medical seats reserved in Karnataka

Bengaluru

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has approved 200 extra seats across four private medical colleges in Karnataka, with candidates required to register their choices by 8 am on October 15, said H. Prasanna, Executive Director of the Karnataka Examination Authority.

In the third phase of counselling, 377 medical seats will be available, including the newly added 200, taking the total to 10,216 medical seats this year. Additionally, 180 dental seats will be up for allocation in this round.

Candidates from colleges in Shivamogga, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Mangaluru have been given fresh options for admissions. Prasanna advised students to check college fees before registering. Those who secured seats in the first and second rounds can also participate in this round for the four colleges without paying an advance fee, while new candidates must pay the advance fee to confirm eligibility.

He emphasized that admission is mandatory if a seat is allotted during this phase. Candidates can also register for colleges showing seat cancellations or arising vacancies, even if current availability is not displayed in the seat matrix.

This update provides students a crucial opportunity to secure medical seats and make informed choices, ensuring maximum utilization of available seats in Karnataka’s private medical colleges.