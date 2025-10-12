RSS should not spread harmful ideology: Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Raichur

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has strongly criticized the RSS for conducting programs in public spaces without prior permission, urging that strict regulations be enforced to prevent such activities. Speaking on the issue, he emphasized that whether in schools, colleges, or parks, no organization should hold meetings to propagate poisonous or extremist ideologies without authorization. According to Siddaramaiah, the RSS has been organizing events for years without seeking permission, disregarding rules and public accountability, and this practice must be curbed.

He further compared the RSS mindset to that of the Taliban, referencing controversial remarks by B.K. Hariprasad calling RSS the “Taliban of India.” Siddaramaiah noted that while the RSS claims to be a large, influential organization, it has often avoided proper registration and regulatory oversight. He stressed that registration and scrutiny are essential to ensure transparency and accountability.

Siddaramaiah criticized the RSS for attempting to promote a narrow, sectarian view of religion, arguing that their activities aim to restrict and manipulate religious thought. He urged authorities to enforce proper permission protocols for public gatherings and monitor organizations that seek to spread extremist ideas, warning against the unchecked influence of groups that propagate divisive ideologies. His remarks underscore the need for vigilance to protect public spaces and educational institutions from being used as platforms for harmful propaganda.