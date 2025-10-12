Minister voices discontent over Lingayat religion issue

Bidar

Minister Eshwar Khandre voiced his dissatisfaction with certain religious leaders during the Kalyana Parva celebrations held in Basavakalyan, urging unity among the mathadhishas (pontiffs) and stressing the need to end internal divisions within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. The event, led by Matha head Mata Gangadevi, marked the 24th edition of Kalyana Parva and witnessed participation from several spiritual leaders and followers.

In his speech, Khandre emphasized that neither he nor his forefathers had ever demanded a separate Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion for personal or political advantage. “The demand for a distinct identity has existed since pre-independence, but today, some individuals are spreading misinformation and creating discord within the community,” he remarked.

Khandre firmly stated that he has always stood by the truth and never used the community for self-interest. “We have faced criticism for working for the people, but never exploited them. Those who truly care for the community must work together,” he said.

Urging religious leaders to act collectively, he added, “You preach and bless the people—now unite, invite everyone, and create one common platform. If you want to strengthen the Lingayat religion, pass a joint resolution and move forward together.”

He warned that accusations and internal rifts would only weaken the movement. “If all Swamijis unite and decide together, we will fully support their resolution,” Khandre asserted, highlighting his disapproval of the ongoing disunity over the separate Lingayat religion issue.