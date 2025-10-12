Boy dies after falling into well while playing

Bidar

A tragic incident occurred in Basavakalyan’s Eshwar Colony, Bidar district, where a six-year-old boy, Sheikh Mustakim Akbarali, accidentally fell into a well while playing near his house. Family members were left inconsolable following the mishap. Police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the child’s body from the well. The body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Basavakalyan Town Police Station.