Police question newspaper over unverified ‘love jihad’ report

Kalaburagi

The Kalaburagi city police have expressed serious concerns over a recent report published by the Kannada daily Karnataka Sandhyakaala, which alleged that “24 young women in Kalaburagi fell victim to Islamic Love Jihad in a single year.” Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Dr. Sharanappa S.D. stated that the editorial team of the newspaper would be called in for questioning to ascertain the source of these statistics.

The controversial article appeared on the front page on Sunday, October 12, coinciding with heightened monitoring of RSS activities in the city, and quickly went viral on social media platforms. According to the report, Muslim youths allegedly targeted female students pursuing technical, medical, and undergraduate courses, persuading them into relationships under the guise of love and subsequently forcing them into marriage. The report further claimed that after marriage, the women were coerced to abandon Hindu rituals, remove sindoor, follow Islamic practices, recite the Quran, and consume non-vegetarian food. It also included purported statements from some converted women describing forced compliance with religious practices.

Responding to the report, Dr. Sharanappa clarified to Vartha Bharati that the police had not provided any such figures to the newspaper. He emphasized that the statistics published in the article were unverified and misleading. The police commissioner added that the newspaper would be summoned for clarification regarding the source of these claims. He also stated that if the media outlet submits an official request, the police would provide verified information following proper examination. Dr. Sharanappa stressed the importance of responsible journalism and fact-checking, especially when reporting sensitive issues that could inflame communal tensions or public anxiety.