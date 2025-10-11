CM hails Hampana as champion of social change in literature

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday praised renowned Kannada poet Hampana, describing him not just as a literary figure but as a writer dedicated to bringing about social change. He spoke at the inauguration of the “Hampana 90” literary review event held at Gandhi Bhavan.

Siddaramaiah said Hampana has made his life meaningful through his socially-oriented work, calling him a pride of Kannada literature. “Witnessing his life and literary journey is a privilege. His writings and achievements serve as guidance for the entire society,” the Chief Minister added.

Highlighting Hampana’s contributions, Siddaramaiah noted that he has played a significant role not only as a writer but also as the president of literary councils, promoting Kannada language and literature. His work spans various literary forms, including linguistics, research, children’s literature, and critical analysis, leaving a lasting impact on the Kannada literary world.

“An eloquent speaker and a dedicated educator, Hampana has also served as a director at Kannada study centers. His contributions continue to benefit society, and I consider myself a devoted admirer,” the CM said, extending his wishes for Hampana’s long and healthy life.

Siddaramaiah also appreciated Hampana’s wife, Kamala, noting that together they have made remarkable contributions to Kannada literature and culture, enriching the state’s literary and cultural landscape.