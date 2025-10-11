Cabinet reshuffle just a rumour, says D.K. Shivakumar

“Don’t twist my words or create fake news. I never said my time to become Chief Minister has come. I am focused on working for the people of the state.”

-Deputy Minister D.K. Shivakumar

BENGALURU

“For any cabinet expansion, either the Chief Minister or I have to make a proposal. If neither of us does, then it’s just baseless news. People in a hurry speak to the media, but ultimately the high command will decide,” said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters during a public outreach programme at Lalbagh under the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ initiative, on being asked about a cabinet reshuffle, he clarified, “There is no cabinet expansion or authority at present. The media is spreading baseless news.”

Regarding the Chief Minister’s meetings, he added, “Discussions are held about upcoming municipal, district, and taluk panchayat elections. Today, I also held a party workers’ meeting concerning the BBMP municipal elections.”

When asked about staff and building issues in municipalities, Shivakumar said, “All these arrangements will be made. Sites for building construction have been identified, and construction will be completed within two years. Until then, we will provide facilities even in rented buildings.”

He also clarified that he is not in a hurry to become Chief Minister, putting an end to ongoing political speculation about a ‘possible cabinet reshuffle’ within the state’s ruling party.

Shivakumar dismissed rumours suggesting that his time to assume the top post was near. “Some people said my time to become Chief Minister is approaching. I never responded to that. My statement is being misinterpreted,” he said.

He urged the media not to distort his words or create false narratives, warning against what he called politically motivated reporting. Shivakumar also cautioned media outlets that publishing misleading reports could invite defamation cases. Reiterating his commitment to governance, he said his priority remains delivering good work for Karnataka’s citizens, not engaging in political gamesmanship.

What he said on Tunnel Road?

DCM also listened to the concerns of over 100–150 residents, who raised issues including parking difficulties, stray dog management, and poorly maintained roads. A major point of debate was the proposed tunnel road project, with many walkers fearing it could harm the delicate ecosystem of the historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Responding to these environmental worries, Shivakumar reassured citizens that the tunnel road would not pass under Lalbagh. “I give you my word; the project will neither go through nor beneath Lalbagh. It will only pass under the hill rock and emerge outside,” he stated, adding that he would personally inspect the site to ensure compliance.