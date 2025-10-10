Saturday, October 11, 2025
HomeIndiaGovt enhances Tele MANAS app to boost accessibility
India

Govt enhances Tele MANAS app to boost accessibility

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
122

Tele MANAS app upgraded with accessibility, multi-language support, chatbot, and emergency features.

Mumbai
In a significant step to promote mental health accessibility and inclusivity, the Union government on Friday launched new initiatives for the National Tele-Mental Health Programme (NTMHP), commonly known as Tele MANAS. The enhancements were unveiled by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025.

The upgraded Tele MANAS app now features a multi-lingual user interface available in English, Hindi, and 10 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi. The app has also introduced accessibility options specifically designed to assist visually impaired users, making it more user-friendly and inclusive.

A new chatbot feature named ‘Asmi’ allows users to engage with the app for mental health guidance and support. Additionally, an emergency module has been integrated to provide timely advice during mental health crises, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rapid response.

A sound mind leads to a sound body, and a healthy mind and a healthy body lead to a healthy nation. India is committed to ensuring equitable, affordable, and inclusive access to mental health services, Nadda said during the launch. He added that these updates will strengthen preparedness for mental health emergencies and expand the reach of digital innovations nationwide, helping to normalize conversations around mental health.

Prof. T K Srikanth, Principal Investigator of Tele MANAS at IIIT Bangalore, highlighted that the app’s modular design ensures seamless integration of new features while maintaining data security and privacy.

In a parallel initiative, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was designated as the mental health ambassador, tasked with raising awareness about access to mental health services across India.

Previous article
SC grants bail to suspended Jharkhand IAS officer
Next article
ECI holds training sessions for ROs and AROs
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.