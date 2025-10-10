Govt enhances Tele MANAS app to boost accessibility

Tele MANAS app upgraded with accessibility, multi-language support, chatbot, and emergency features.

Mumbai

In a significant step to promote mental health accessibility and inclusivity, the Union government on Friday launched new initiatives for the National Tele-Mental Health Programme (NTMHP), commonly known as Tele MANAS. The enhancements were unveiled by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025.

The upgraded Tele MANAS app now features a multi-lingual user interface available in English, Hindi, and 10 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi. The app has also introduced accessibility options specifically designed to assist visually impaired users, making it more user-friendly and inclusive.

A new chatbot feature named ‘Asmi’ allows users to engage with the app for mental health guidance and support. Additionally, an emergency module has been integrated to provide timely advice during mental health crises, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rapid response.

A sound mind leads to a sound body, and a healthy mind and a healthy body lead to a healthy nation. India is committed to ensuring equitable, affordable, and inclusive access to mental health services, Nadda said during the launch. He added that these updates will strengthen preparedness for mental health emergencies and expand the reach of digital innovations nationwide, helping to normalize conversations around mental health.

Prof. T K Srikanth, Principal Investigator of Tele MANAS at IIIT Bangalore, highlighted that the app’s modular design ensures seamless integration of new features while maintaining data security and privacy.

In a parallel initiative, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was designated as the mental health ambassador, tasked with raising awareness about access to mental health services across India.