Strict Action against Those Killing Wildlife, No Matter How Influential They Are: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah urged harmony between humans and wildlife, stressing that forest survival ensures humanity’s survival.

Bengaluru

“Without wildlife, forests hold no value. Hence, no matter how powerful or influential someone is, strict action will be taken against those who harm or kill wildlife,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned on Wednesday.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 71st Wildlife Week held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah presented the Chief Minister’s Medals to environmentalists and forest conservation officers.

He condemned incidents of poisoning tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, reportedly for killing domestic cattle. “Such acts cannot be tolerated. Anyone found guilty of harming forest or wildlife resources will face strict legal action — without exception,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Wildlife Week is observed to promote coexistence between humans and wildlife. “The healthier the forest ecosystem, the healthier the human environment. The survival of forests is directly linked to the survival of humankind,” he said.

Highlighting Karnataka’s leading position in elephant and tiger populations, Siddaramaiah stressed the need to prevent human-animal conflicts through scientific studies and solutions.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of elephant and tiger killings, he urged forest officials to discharge their duties responsibly. “If forest areas continue to shrink, human survival will be impossible. Everyone must realise that saving forests means saving humanity,” he added.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Forest Ambassador Anil Kumble, Legal Advisor Ponnanna, and Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed were present at the event.