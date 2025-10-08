FARMERS IN LIMBO

Congress government missing when farmers suffer, says BJP Leader R. Ashoka

Ashoka accuses Congress of apathy amid floods, claims tenant farmers denied relief and compensation

Bengaluru

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday accused the Congress government of “disappearing” while farmers in the Kalyana Karnataka region face devastation from continuous rains and floods.

Highlighting the plight of affected farmers, Ashoka said thousands of acres of crops across Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Bidar have been destroyed, leaving over 3.5 lakh cultivators in distress. “Tenant farmers who invested lakhs on leased land have lost everything — yet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are nowhere to be seen,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ashoka also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the issue. “Where is Rahul Gandhi, who lectures the nation about justice and compassion? When Karnataka’s farmers cry for help, the Gandhi family and their puppets in Vidhana Soudha remain silent,” he alleged.

Claiming that farmers were dying by suicide and that tenant cultivators were ineligible for compensation, Ashoka charged that the Congress government had no “plan, relief, or empathy.”

He further alleged that the ruling party was spending “hundreds of crores on caste surveys” instead of addressing the agricultural crisis. “Every drop of a farmer’s sweat has been washed away by this government’s apathy, arrogance, and corruption,” he said, using the hashtag #AntiFarmerCongress.

Ashoka demanded immediate relief measures and fair compensation for all affected farmers.