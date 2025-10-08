Wednesday, October 8, 2025
HomeStateFormer BJP Yuva Morcha functionary hacked to death in Karnataka’s Koppal
State

Former BJP Yuva Morcha functionary hacked to death in Karnataka’s Koppal

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
103

Police suspect personal rivalry; four accused detained, search on for others involved in the attack

Koppal

A former local functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was brutally killed in a suspected case of personal enmity in Gangavati taluk of Karnataka’s Koppal district early Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Venkatesh, was returning home on a two-wheeler with a friend after visiting an acquaintance when a group of around five to six assailants intercepted them near Gangavati. The attackers, who arrived in a car, reportedly assaulted Venkatesh with machetes before fleeing the scene. His friend managed to escape unharmed and alerted locals.

Venkatesh was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, a senior police officer confirmed. Based on a complaint filed by his family, police registered a case of murder and have already detained four suspects. “Efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining accused,” said Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L. Arasiddi.

Preliminary investigations suggest personal rivalry as the motive behind the attack, though officials said other angles are being probed.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra expressed deep sorrow over the killing. “The news of Venkatesh’s tragic death is deeply saddening. I offer my condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Further investigation into the murder is underway.

Previous article
Bihar assembly election 2025: Nitish Kumar to lead NDA, says Giriraj Singh
Next article
FARMERS IN LIMBO
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.