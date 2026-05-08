Pre-monsoon conditions driven by ocean low-pressure systems

Mangaluru

Mangaluru is experiencing rising heat and humidity, making daily life increasingly uncomfortable as temperatures remain consistently high ahead of the monsoon season. Over the past week, temperatures in the region have ranged between 35°C and 38°C, with humid conditions worsening the impact of the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that light rainfall is likely in parts of the district around May 8 and 9, though overall heat conditions are expected to persist in the immediate term. Officials noted that changes in low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean will play a key role in determining rainfall patterns and the onset of the monsoon.

Meteorologists said that while pre-monsoon showers are typically expected in May, this year rainfall has been limited and uneven. Some areas such as Sullia and Subrahmanya received isolated showers in recent weeks, while several other parts of the coastal belt remained largely dry. This irregular pattern has contributed to higher surface heat and moisture imbalance.

Experts also warned that the development and movement of low-pressure systems could influence the timing of the monsoon. If systems in the Bay of Bengal intensify and move westward, coastal regions may receive early rainfall. However, if cyclonic activity near the equatorial Indian Ocean shifts differently, the monsoon onset could be delayed, potentially pushing significant rainfall toward late May.

An IMD scientist noted that expected indicators of pre-monsoon activity have been weaker than usual this season. He added that unseasonal rains in March and April may have disrupted normal moisture cycles, contributing to the current dry and humid conditions across the coastal region.