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Pallat Ayyappa Temple Brahma Kalashotsava held

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Virajpet

The Brahma Kalashotsava and re-consecration ceremony at the Sri Pallat Ayyappa Temple in Nehru Nagar was conducted with deep devotion and religious fervour, drawing devotees and temple authorities for the multi-day rituals.

The temple renovation and consecration programme included the installation of deities of Sri Pallat Ayyappa, Vanadurgi, Nagadevate, and Lord Ganesha, marking the spiritual renewal of the shrine. The ceremonies were performed under the guidance of priest Sri Kanta Tantri, who led the elaborate rituals according to traditional Vedic procedures.

The event featured a series of sacred rites including mantra chanting, kalasha mandapa sanctification, idol purification, homa rituals, and special poojas. Devotees participated in large numbers as the rituals progressed with disciplined religious observance.

Significant ceremonies such as Ayyappa deity installation, Tattva homa, Kalasha abhisheka, and Ashlesha Bali at the Nagadeva shrine were performed. The Brahma Kalashabhisheka and Vyasa pooja, followed by mantrakshate distribution, marked the culmination of key spiritual activities.

The temple complex was formally consecrated and declared open for devotees after the completion of the rituals. The administration committee ensured uninterrupted arrangements for five days, including continuous anna santarpane (community meals) for devotees attending the ceremonies.

Members of the Sri Pallat Ayyappa Seva Trust and local devotees actively participated in the organisation and execution of the event. The atmosphere throughout the festival remained devotional, with chanting, offerings, and traditional rituals creating a spiritually charged environment.

The Brahma Kalashotsava is considered an important religious milestone, symbolising renewal and divine blessings for the temple and the surrounding community.

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