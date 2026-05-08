Life should be shaped through dharma path: Jagadguru Munjunatha

Holehonnur

Life should be shaped through the path of dharma, said Maratha Jagadguru Munjunatha Bharathi Swamiji of the Gosai Sansthan Bhavani Peetha, while delivering a spiritual discourse at a religious gathering held at Emmehatthi village.

The event was organised as part of the consecration ceremony and temple inauguration of the Ujjaini Shri Maruleshwara Temple, including the installation of the deity and kalasharohana rituals. Swamiji said temples play a key role in intellectual growth and social unity, urging people to strengthen faith and follow dharmic values.

He said those who engage in religious and community service are blessed by God and should not lose self-confidence. He added that belief in God makes everything possible and stressed that society must progress socially and economically.

He also noted that saints like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj transcended caste boundaries and became universal leaders. He emphasised that individuals rooted in Indian spiritual traditions can emerge as global leaders.

Gram Panchayat MLA Sharada Puryanayaka said villagers have worked hard in constructing the temple and urged people to participate actively in religious activities while improving social and economic conditions. She also stressed the importance of education and using government facilities effectively.

Maratha Samaj Nigam president Mariyoji Rao highlighted the need for educational reform and encouraged construction of schools for community development.

Several political leaders and dignitaries including MP B. Y. Raghavendra and MLC Manjunath Bhandari attended the event.

However, incidents of mobile and purse theft were reported during the gathering, with thieves taking advantage of large crowds assembled during the ceremony.