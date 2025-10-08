Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Bihar assembly election 2025: Nitish Kumar to lead NDA, says Giriraj Singh

No rift within NDA over seat-sharing; final formula to be announced soon, assures Union Minister

Patna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday dismissed reports of any rift within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reaffirming that Janata Dal (United) leader and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will remain the coalition’s chief ministerial face.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted that talks among the NDA partners were progressing smoothly and that the seat-sharing formula would be finalised shortly. “Everything is fine within the NDA. Nitish Kumar is our face for the chief ministerial post. Discussions on seat-sharing are underway, and the final formula will be announced soon,” Singh told reporters.

He also took a swipe at the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, calling it “divided and directionless.” Referring to Congress’s statement distancing itself from Tejashwi Yadav’s candidature, Singh said, “Even within the Mahagathbandhan, confusion prevails. Lalu Yadav is clearly rattled by Congress’s stance.”

The NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, is seeking another term on the planks of sushasan (good governance) and welfare schemes. Nitish Kumar remains the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, known for his focus on infrastructure and social development.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Bihar Assembly polls in two phases—on November 6 and 11—with counting set for November 14.

