ICC, UNICEF launch ‘Promise To Children’ campaign

Unity For Kids

New Delhi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and UNICEF have partnered to launch the Promise to Children digital campaign during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka. The campaign encourages cricket fans, players, and the public to unite for equal opportunities for children, especially those most vulnerable.

The initiative has received strong support from UNICEF National Ambassador and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, along with Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Both highlighted the campaign’s role in ensuring children’s rights to education, healthcare, nutrition, clean water, and safety.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the council remains committed to supporting both girls and boys across the world. “Through the Promise to Children campaign, we will engage coaches, players, and cricketing personalities to advance children’s rights,” he noted. UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey emphasized cricket’s unmatched power to inspire billions, calling the partnership a united call for action to improve children’s lives.

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed pride in joining the campaign, saying every promise, however small, can lead to real change and help build an equal society. Smriti Mandhana called cricket a great equalizer, stressing that this campaign is both a personal commitment and collective responsibility to give children a safe and happy childhood.

The campaign will run for five weeks, featuring cricket clinics with children, roundtable talks with cricket legends, and promotional messages across digital platforms, commentary, and television. Fans are invited to join online and pledge their promise to support children’s rights.

This initiative strengthens UNICEF’s ongoing work with partners and government bodies to ensure vulnerable children in India access quality education, healthcare, clean water, sanitation, and protection from harm.