Kanika strikes winner as India beat Australia

Kanika Siwach emerged as the match-winner for the Indian junior women’s hockey team, scoring the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Australia U21 in their third match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre on Monday.

The first half saw a tight contest with both teams struggling to find an opening. However, India broke the deadlock early in the third quarter when Kanika converted a crucial field goal. This victory brought much-needed relief for the visiting side, which had lost both its previous encounters against the same opponents.

India had begun the tour with a narrow 2-3 defeat in the opening match. In that game, Lalthantluangi and Sonam scored for India, while Australia’s Bianca Zurrer, Evie Sransby, and Sammy Love netted goals for the hosts. The second game was tougher for India, ending in a 0-5 loss, with Makayla Jones scoring a hat-trick, supported by goals from Sami Love and Migaliya Howell.

With the latest win, India now looks to build on this momentum as the tour continues. The junior women’s team will next face Canberra Chill, a club from Australia’s premier Hockey One League, on September 30 and October 2.

The tour is seen as vital preparation for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled for December in Santiago, Chile. Exposure against strong international opposition like Australia is expected to boost the Indian team’s skill, experience, and confidence ahead of the global tournament.