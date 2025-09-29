Bengaluru Torpedoes captain confident about team’s potential



Hyderabad

Matt West, the new captain of Bengaluru Torpedoes, is ready to lead his team in the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League starting October 2 in Hyderabad. The American setter from Seattle brings over 10 years of international experience, having played in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland.

West comes from a volleyball family—his mother played for Peru in the 1980 Olympics, and his father was also a player. He said that at this point in his career, he wants to enjoy the game and help others grow. He praised Indian players for their talent and said his goal as captain is to improve the team’s mindset and gameplay.

The Torpedoes have a strong lineup including American attacker Jalen Penrose and skilled Indian players like Sethu TR, Joel Benjamin J, and Midhunkumar Balasubramaniyan. West believes this balance of skill and strategy can surprise many teams this season.

With two-time Olympic medallist David Lee as coach, Bengaluru Torpedoes aim to build on their past success and compete strongly for the title. West hopes to lead the team with discipline, growth, and a fearless approach.