PM Modi Launches ₹10,000 Scheme for Bihar’s 75 Lakh Women

PM Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, giving ₹10,000 each to 75 lakh Bihar women for self-employment.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a major livelihood initiative aimed at empowering women across Bihar. Under the scheme, ₹10,000 has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of 75 lakh registered women to promote self-employment and income-generating activities.

Modi said that when women progress, the entire society moves forward. He credited past reforms such as the Jan Dhan Yojana and Aadhaar linkage for enabling seamless direct benefit transfers, ensuring that funds reached beneficiaries without leakage. “Bihar’s women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, working tirelessly for their betterment,” he remarked.

Highlighting the state’s growing network of self-help groups, Modi said every family will have at least one woman beneficiary, with future financial support of up to ₹2 lakh planned. He added that the scheme would strengthen the Centre’s Lakhpati Didi campaign, which has already helped over two crore women nationwide achieve significant economic milestones.

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, Modi urged Bihar’s women to ensure that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) “never returns to power,” recalling the “fear and lawlessness” of its previous rule. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for restoring law and order, which he said has allowed women to work and travel safely even at night. Modi concluded by pledging continued efforts to make Bihar a leader in women-led development.