Shivakumar to Meet IT Firms Over Bengaluru Potholes, Urges Shared Responsibility

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said he will hold discussions with representatives of Bengaluru’s IT companies to address concerns over the city’s pothole-ridden roads, stressing that the industry must also recognise its role in maintaining civic infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters after paying his respects to late Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa, Shivakumar confirmed plans to meet top IT leaders following repeated complaints about poor road conditions in tech corridors. “Of course, I am meeting IT companies. They are our friends, but they should also know their responsibilities,” he said, adding that civic upkeep is a shared duty between government and industry.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks come after his earlier statement—warning companies not to “blackmail” the government by threatening to relocate—sparked controversy. One IT firm founder who initially announced plans to move operations later clarified his company would shift only within Bengaluru.

Shivakumar also defended his recent comments about potholes near the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi, saying the BJP’s protests over Bengaluru’s road conditions were politically motivated. He blamed the previous BJP government for neglecting basic infrastructure and noted that the current administration has allocated ₹740 crore to fill potholes across the city.

“We are on the job and will fix it. We are not going to run away,” he asserted, urging citizens to remain patient as ongoing rains complicate repairs. Shivakumar maintained that Bengaluru’s growth demands cooperation, not confrontation, to ensure safe and functional roads.