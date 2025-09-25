Friday, September 26, 2025
HomeCityBengaluru Chief Commissioner Directs Swift Launch of Socio-Educational Survey
City

Bengaluru Chief Commissioner Directs Swift Launch of Socio-Educational Survey

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
140

Bengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to promptly commence the socio-educational survey within the city limits. Rao emphasized that the survey, conducted by the Commission for Backwards Classes, must begin without delay and be executed efficiently across all five city corporations.

During a virtual meeting on Thursday, Rao directed that enumerators from various departments receive proper training at their respective city corporations before starting fieldwork. He also stressed the critical involvement of ASHA workers and ensured that adequate training is provided to enable them to support the initiative effectively. Nodal officers have been appointed to supervise survey operations, while city corporation Commissioners are tasked with visiting training centers and conducting on-ground inspections. Strict disciplinary action will be enforced against personnel who fail to report for survey duties.

Secretary of the Backwards Classes Welfare Department, Tulsi Maddineni, said comprehensive preparations have been made, including the development of a GPS-based application for the survey. Each household is assigned a unique UHID, displayed on a sticker affixed to the entrance. GBA Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil added that additional enumerators are being deployed, ward-level planning is underway, and random checks will monitor the quality and progress of the survey.

Field staff have already started visiting homes to affix GPS-tagged UHID stickers as part of efforts to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness. Officials present at the meeting included Selvamani, Special Duty Officer (Socio-Educational Survey), Dayanand, Commissioner of Backwards Classes Welfare Department, and Commissioners from all five city corporations, along with Additional and Joint Commissioners overseeing the initiative.

Previous article
Shivakumar to Meet IT Firms Over Bengaluru Potholes, Urges Shared Responsibility
Next article
Anita Humanitarian Foundation Files PIL Against K’taka’s Gender Minority Survey
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.