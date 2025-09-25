Bengaluru Chief Commissioner Directs Swift Launch of Socio-Educational Survey

Bengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to promptly commence the socio-educational survey within the city limits. Rao emphasized that the survey, conducted by the Commission for Backwards Classes, must begin without delay and be executed efficiently across all five city corporations.

During a virtual meeting on Thursday, Rao directed that enumerators from various departments receive proper training at their respective city corporations before starting fieldwork. He also stressed the critical involvement of ASHA workers and ensured that adequate training is provided to enable them to support the initiative effectively. Nodal officers have been appointed to supervise survey operations, while city corporation Commissioners are tasked with visiting training centers and conducting on-ground inspections. Strict disciplinary action will be enforced against personnel who fail to report for survey duties.

Secretary of the Backwards Classes Welfare Department, Tulsi Maddineni, said comprehensive preparations have been made, including the development of a GPS-based application for the survey. Each household is assigned a unique UHID, displayed on a sticker affixed to the entrance. GBA Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil added that additional enumerators are being deployed, ward-level planning is underway, and random checks will monitor the quality and progress of the survey.

Field staff have already started visiting homes to affix GPS-tagged UHID stickers as part of efforts to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness. Officials present at the meeting included Selvamani, Special Duty Officer (Socio-Educational Survey), Dayanand, Commissioner of Backwards Classes Welfare Department, and Commissioners from all five city corporations, along with Additional and Joint Commissioners overseeing the initiative.