Azim Premji Declines Siddaramaiah Request to Open Wipro Road

CM Request Rejected

Bengaluru

Wipro founder Azim Premji has refused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to open a road within the company’s Bengaluru campus to public traffic, citing legal, governance, and SEZ-related constraints. He, however, expressed willingness to collaborate on data-driven solutions to tackle congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Responding to the Chief Minister’s letter, Premji highlighted that the Sarjapur campus is private property and part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) serving global clients. “Contractual obligations mandate strict access control, and allowing public use would not provide a sustainable, long-term solution,” he stated.

Despite declining the request, Premji proposed a collaborative approach to address Bengaluru’s traffic challenges. He suggested commissioning a comprehensive, expert-led study in urban transport management to develop short-, medium-, and long-term solutions. “Such an exercise would allow us to create a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable. Wipro will engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the study costs,” he added.

Premji thanked Siddaramaiah for recognising Wipro’s contributions to Karnataka and acknowledged the urgency of easing ORR congestion, noting that multiple factors contribute to the problem, making a single solution unlikely. He reaffirmed Wipro’s commitment to work with the state government, emphasising that “a data-driven approach will yield the most impactful results for our city.”