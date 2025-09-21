Monday, September 22, 2025
SC Buddhists Urged to Record Religion as ‘Buddhist’ in Survey

Bidar

“All Scheduled Castes who are eligible for reservation benefits under the Constitution should write ‘Buddhist’ in the religion column in the caste census survey. Doing so will not affect their reservation,” stated Ramesh Dakulagi, state organizing coordinator of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti.

He clarified that if the religion is recorded as Buddhist and the caste as Chalawadi, Madiga, or others, the Scheduled Caste reservation benefits for Dalits will remain intact. The central government amended the Constitution in 1999 to ensure that Scheduled Castes who convert to Buddhism continue to enjoy educational, employment, and political reservation without any cancellation. Following this directive, various state governments have issued new orders to provide reservation facilities to Scheduled Caste Buddhists. At a press conference in the city on Sunday, Dakulagi urged Dalits not to be confused about this provision.

This decision was taken during a recent meeting in Bengaluru attended by Buddhist organizations, devotees, and leaders of Dalit organizations. An All Karnataka Buddhist Registration Movement Committee has been formed at the state level to raise awareness across Karnataka. In the meeting of the Karnataka State Right-Hand Castes Union, it was also decided that the religion should be registered as Buddhist and the caste as Holiya, Bhalvadi. Committee district coordinator Tukaram Ladkar, along with leaders Ramesh Mandakanalli, Shivaraj Ladkar, Vitthal Ladkar, Rajkumar Chandan, Ankush Dange, Ambareesh Athiwala, Ravindra Bhalki, and others, were present.

For the 101 castes and communities listed under Scheduled Castes, individuals should write ‘Buddhist’ in the religion column and specify castes such as Holeya, Madiga, etc., in the caste column. Sub-castes like Holeya, Chalavadi, Madiga, Bhovi, Vadder, Lamani, and others should be recorded in the sub-caste column exactly as they appear in the caste.

