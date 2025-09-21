Monday, September 22, 2025
Avinash Desai Wins National Agri Innovation Award

Belagavi

The creative activity presented by Avinash Nagaraj Desai, a descendant of the Desagati family of Chachadi village in Savadatti taluk, has won the first prize in a national level competition. He was awarded a Massey Ferguson tractor worth Rs 8.2 lakh.  Avinash, an engineer, has made his mark in agriculture in his village. He had designed and submitted his own innovative project in a competition organized by TAFE on the topic of ‘Use of Technology in Agriculture.’ His achievement was the innovative experiment using the new generation of tractors. This award was given for the concept he demonstrated about how tractors can be used in agriculture and what benefits they can bring.

