Pro-Hindu Leaders Protest Christian Sub-Caste Inclusion in Survey

Gadag

MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani sarcastically remarked that chief ministers, who are expected to gain recognition for development, are instead becoming famous for dividing society over the caste census issue.

He made these comments at a protest organized by various pro-Hindu organizations in Shirahatti, condemning the filing of baseless cases against Hindu leaders and criticizing the attempt to include Christian sub-castes ahead of other sub-castes in the socio-educational caste survey.

Dr. Lamani highlighted that half of the cabinet ministers are opposing the state Chief Minister’s decision on this caste census matter. He called the suggestion to prioritize Christian sub-castes above all others “the height of stupidity.”

Following him, Shri Ram Sene State General Secretary Raju Khanappa and pro-Hindu leader Santosh Kuri expressed their strong disapproval, saying it is condemnable that the Chief Minister appears to act as the leader for only two communities. They pointed out that crores of government funds are being allocated to Christian and Muslim communities, while other communities receive nothing. They criticized the government for obstructing Hindu religious festivals and stressed that pro-Hindu organizations have never hesitated to protect the religion.

The speakers also alleged that the police opposed the pro-Hindu organizations’ efforts and forced them to continue their protest.

The protest began at the local Anjaneya Temple, after which participants marched through the town’s main circle. They blocked the road at Nehru Circle, formed a human chain to demonstrate their anger, and submitted a petition to the Governor through Tahsildar Raghavendra Rao.

