Defeat TB, Win the Country, Urges Taluk Health Education Officer

Chitradurga

“Let us unite to fight tuberculosis, strengthen our immunity through nutritious food, and defeat TB to win the country,” urged Chitradurga Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa. He made these remarks during an awareness program in Mallanakatte village under the Guddadarangavanahalli Primary Health Center, where pamphlets on tuberculosis were distributed to the public as part of the Swastanari Sashakta Parivar Abhiyan on Sunday.

He emphasized that tuberculosis has a prescribed treatment. People showing symptoms should get tested at the nearest government hospital, and if diagnosed, free medicines will be delivered to their doorstep. Additionally, Rs. 1,000 will be deposited into the patient’s bank account via DBT to support nutritious food during treatment.

Health Inspector Prashant Kumar listed common TB symptoms, including evening fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, persistent cough, and blood in sputum, highlighting the importance of early detection and prompt treatment.

Senior Medical Supervisor Mahendra noted that TB detection and treatment are completely free in all government hospitals and encouraged the public to utilize these services to make the district TB-free.

Primary Health Safety Officer Drakshayini distributed the second monthly nutritious food kit to a TB patient. Health Inspector Prashant Kumar, ASHA workers Tippakka and Sudha, and local residents actively participated in the program.