Rolls-Royce Opens Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru, Minister Patil Lauds Partnership

Bengaluru

At the inauguration of the Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru, Dr. M.B. Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, lauded the company’s enduring role in India’s aerospace sector. He noted that Rolls-Royce has been a trusted partner in India’s growth journey — from licensed engine production with HAL and support to the armed forces, to advancing digital innovation and engineering excellence from Bengaluru. Congratulating the team, he said the new centre would be powered by skilled talent contributing to global businesses. He reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to enable such initiatives through policies, infrastructure, and ease of doing business.